Troops intercept suspected ammunition courier, recover 250 rounds in Abuja

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By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, in conjunction with operatives of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), have intercepted a suspected ammunition courier along the Abaji–Kwali Road in the Federal Capital Territory.

Sources said the operation was carried out at about 7:09 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, by troops of the 176 Guards Battalion in collaboration with the ONSA team, following credible intelligence.

The sources disclosed that the troops mounted a snap checkpoint along the route, where they intercepted a vehicle conveying the suspect.

The sources said a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 250 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition concealed within the engine compartment.

The suspect and the recovered ammunition, according to the sources, are currently in custody for further interrogation and investigation.

Efforts are ongoing to uncover the network behind the illegal movement of ammunition, the sources added.