Trabzonspor slap €15m price tag on Onuachu

Onuachu

Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu has been heavily linked with a transfer away from Trabzonspor in recent months.

This is his second stint with the Black Sea Storm after spending a year at the club two seasons ago.

During his first stint, he was brilliant, contributing 15 goals and four assists in 21 Super Lig games. This year, he has taken in a much higher with an impressive return of 22 goals and two assists in 28 games.

Onuachu has proven that he doesn’t only have the height to dominate in aerial situations; he also possesses the technique to make even the smallest of opportunities deadly.

Notably, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli has been touted as a possible destination, as they are rumored to want to part ways with star striker Ivan Toney in the summer.

Trabzonspor have set a price tag for the Super Eagles striker. According to Dik Futbol, the club has informed potential suitors that they will only entertain offers in the region of €15 million.

This is a significantly higher amount than the €6.7 million they paid for his services last year and more than his €6 million valuation on Transfermarkt. As such, his suitors will likely demand to pay a lower fee.