Thousands of Keke Riders rally for Mbah’s re-election in Enugu

Thousands of tricycle riders across Enugu State turned out in a massive show of support for Governor Peter Mbah on Monday, endorsing his reelection bid in a display of growing grassroots momentum.

The operators, popularly known as Keke riders, rode their tricycles decorated with stickers and images of Governor Mbah from Abakpa to Okpara Square, Emene to Okpara Square, Agbani Road to Okpara Square, Ogui Road to Okpara Square, New Haven, and through Nkpokiti, Ebeano Tunnel, Holy Ghost, Ziks Avenue, Timber Shade, UNEC Gate, IMT Gate, and others.

Speaking to reporters, the Chairman of the association, Comrade Kingsley Edeh, said the Mbah administration had created an enabling environment, such as security and good roads, which had drastically affected their spending on the maintenance of their tricycles.

“The governor is a kindhearted man. He accepted everyone and gave everyone an enabling environment for our people to do business in the state.

“We have seen that our revenue, the one we pay, is going somewhere. We looked at the developmental strides of the governor and said we want to organise a big solidarity and endorsement rally for Governor Mbah as the man we want in 2027.

“We are endorsing him for 2027 so he will continue his good work as governor. We don’t want any other person.

“Many politicians lie about what they didn’t do. But his own is ‘e dey play, e dey show.’

“See the roads he is constructing everywhere. Before now, we visited mechanics every week and spent our earnings because of bad roads. But today, we are now seeing dividends of democracy. At least, nobody can deny the fact that no other governor comes close to what our governor has done in less than three years.

“Again, with the 260 Smart Schools and 260 Type 2 Health Centres in all the wards, we will have more disposable income because the Smart Schools are totally free. They even give free food and uniforms. Very soon, our children will be knowledgeable like children in America and Europe.

“See also the International Conference Centre. People come from Abuja, Lagos, Kano, and from all over Nigeria and even abroad every now and then for big conferences, and we make a lot of money,” he stated.

The group equally denounced the allegations of over-taxation in Enugu, commending Mbah for phasing out cash payments in revenue collection, which they said induced corruption, confusion, and union crises in the past.

“Our revenue collection is no longer chaotic. We pay online. No more thuggery. If you bring paper to collect any form of revenue, we resist it because we know that it is no longer business as usual. So, we now have peace, accountability, no more factions, and fighting in the system because of revenue.

“It is also a falsehood for people to say the governor is overtaxing Keke riders. It is pure falsehood. We are paying the minimum money required from us, and we are happy with how the governor is utilising it to do our roads and other projects.

“In fact, the people who were collecting cash before Mbah came and doing all manner of sharp practices are the ones spinning the falsehood because they are not happy,” Edeh added.

They insisted that the governor must do his second tenure, “whether he likes it or not.”

“We will massively vote for him. As you could see, we are determined. Anyhow they want it, we are going to put the governor there. Even if he wants to run back to his business in Lagos, we will push him back into that seat to complete his term,” he vowed.