Terrorists kidnap 2 UDUTH staff on Abuja-Sokoto route, demand N20m ransom

Terrorists

By Musa Ubandawaki

Heightened fears over worsening insecurity in Nigeria’s North-West have resurfaced following the abduction of two staff members of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, along the notorious Maru–Talata Mafara highway in Zamfara State.

The victims, identified as Malam Abdullahi of the Histopathology Department and Malam Rufae of the Microbiology Department, were reportedly kidnapped by suspected armed bandits while travelling from Abuja to Sokoto after attending a union meeting.

Sources close to the families disclosed that the incident occurred along the troubled Maru axis, a corridor long associated with recurring cases of banditry, kidnappings and violent attacks on commuters.

According to family members and associates, the abductors have already contacted relatives of the victims and are demanding a ransom of N10 million each for their release.

“The kidnappers reached out to the families and demanded N10 million from each side. The situation has thrown the families into deep distress, and they are appealing to security agencies and well-meaning Nigerians to intervene urgently,” a source close to the victims revealed.

The incident has sparked anxiety among staff members of the teaching hospital and residents of Sokoto State, many of whom described the abduction as another grim reminder of the growing dangers confronting travellers on highways across the North-West.

The Maru–Talata Mafara road has remained one of the major flashpoints of armed banditry in Zamfara State despite ongoing military offensives and security operations aimed at restoring peace in the region. Commuters and transport operators have repeatedly raised concerns over persistent attacks, ambushes and abductions along the route.

Colleagues of the abducted health workers described the development as tragic and unfortunate, noting that the victims were returning from an official engagement focused on workers’ welfare when they were intercepted by gunmen.

“It is heartbreaking because these are dedicated health personnel committed to saving lives. They were simply returning home after a legitimate assignment when they were abducted by criminals,” another associate lamented.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the teaching hospital, Malam Mansur Wadata, confirmed the incident but declined further comments, citing ongoing efforts and negotiations involving the abductors, the families of the victims and the hospital management.

As of the time of filing this report, security authorities had yet to issue a statement on the abduction.