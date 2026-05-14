Tension in Kwara as APC screens out 105 Assembly aspirants

By Demola Akinyemi

There’s palpable tension in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State as no fewer than 105 aspirants seeking the All Progressives Congress ticket for the State House of Assembly election were screened out by the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the document sighted by Vanguard at the party state secretariat on Thursday morning, several serving lawmakers seeking second and third terms were among those declared “uncleared” by the party’s screening committee.

The affected aspirants were listed in a document titled, “All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Nomination of Candidates for the 2027 General Election.”

Vanguard reliably gathered that out of the 158 aspirants who obtained nomination forms for the State House of Assembly election under the APC, only 53 were cleared to proceed in the race.

Among lawmakers from Kwara Central Senatorial District seeking re-election, all were reportedly cleared except the member representing Alanamu/Ajikobi Constituency, Hon. Ayishat Tundun Alanamu.

However, the situation was different in parts of Kwara South, where several incumbent lawmakers failed to secure clearance.

The two lawmakers from Ifelodun Local Government Area, Hon. Ganiyu Salahu, representing Omupo Constituency, and Hon. Owolabi Rasaq, representing Share/Oke-Ode Constituency were screened out despite seeking another term.

Also affected were Hon. Bamigboye Joseph, Hon. Omotosho Rasaq and Hon. Yusuf Gbenga, representing Oke-Ero, Isin and Essa/Shawo/Igboidun constituencies respectively, as they were equally declared uncleared by the panel.

However, lawmakers from Oyun Local Government Area, including the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Ojo Oyebode, were also cleared by the committee.

In Kwara North, the two serving lawmakers from Moro Local Government Area who sought re-election scaled through the screening exercise successfully.

The lawmaker representing Edu Constituency, Hon. Issa Gideon, who is currently under suspension by the House over alleged misconduct and actions said to have brought the legislature into disrepute, was also not cleared to contest for a second term.

Only the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu and the member representing Ekiti Constituency, Hon. Ganiyu Gabriel, did not obtain nomination forms for re-election into the Assembly.

Danladi-Salihu is considered one of the leading contenders for the APC governorship ticket after undergoing screening by the party in Abuja last week, ahead of the primaries, in which he has been favoured to pick the party ticket.

Gabriel, on the other hand, is said to have obtained a House of Representatives nomination form to contest for the Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency seat.

Speaking before the commencement of the screening exercise, the chairman of the committee, Prof. Success Musa, said the high number of aspirants reflected the growing popularity and acceptance of the APC in Kwara State.

“I learnt we have 158 aspirants for the House of Assembly alone. That is democracy. That is what APC represents. It is the leadership shown by the chairman and our governor,” he had said.

The Kwara State House of Assembly currently has 24 members representing constituencies across the 16 local government areas of the state, with some councils having more than one constituency due to population distribution.

The development has reportedly triggered anxiety among some incumbent lawmakers and their supporters across the state, especially those seeking second and third-term tickets under the ruling party.