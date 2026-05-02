Telcos urge FG: Strengthening local ISPs unlocks Nigeria’s digital growth

By Juliet Umeh

The Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria, ATCON, has urged the Federal Government to prioritise the strengthening of local Internet Service Providers, ISPs, as a catalyst for unlocking growth in fintech, software development and digital platforms across the country.

The call was made at the association’s Annual General Meeting, AGM, held in Lagos, where stakeholders emphasised the critical role of indigenous ISPs in deepening broadband penetration and accelerating Nigeria’s digital economy.

President of ATCON, Mr Tony Emoekpere, said broadband expansion must go beyond urban centres, stressing that local ISPs are strategically positioned to deliver last-mile connectivity and inclusive digital access.

He said: “Broadband must extend beyond urban centres and local ISPs are best positioned to deliver last-mile connectivity, provide tailored services, and drive innovation at the grassroots.

“Strengthening local ISPs will unlock opportunities far beyond internet access and position Nigeria for growth in fintech, software development, digital platforms and emerging technologies,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Chidi Ibisi of Broadbased Communications Limited, emphasised the need to properly situate local content as a driver of economic growth rather than a protectionist policy.

According to him, “Local content is about building capacity, strengthening participation, and ensuring sustainable development.

“Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, SMEs, remain the backbone of modern economies, accounting for over 98 per cent of businesses in Nigeria and contributing more than 50 per cent of GDP.

“While foreign investment remains critical in capital-intensive sectors like telecoms, it must be deliberately tied to local participation, skill development, job creation, and retention of economic value within Nigeria.”

Industry stakeholders at the meeting agreed that broadband expansion would do more than improve connectivity, noting that it would stimulate widespread economic activity by enabling local ISPs and digital service providers to scale operations.

They added that such growth would drive job creation, boost local technology innovation, expand digital services nationwide, and strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global digital economy.

Participants also called for a clearly defined local content framework for the telecommunications sector, warning that lack of clarity could weaken implementation or lead to misalignment of objectives.

They urged the development of clear guidelines, measurable targets, and structured implementation strategies to ensure that local content policies translate into tangible capacity development.

ATCON further disclosed plans to play a leading role in shaping policy direction through industry collaboration, including the development of a telecom-specific local content framework and the establishment of a multi-stakeholder committee.

The association also signalled its preference for self-regulation, aimed at aligning stakeholders and creating a practical roadmap for inclusive growth in the sector.