Teen shooter kills two at Brazil school

A teenager opened fire at a school in northeast Brazil on Tuesday, killing two staff members and wounding a third as well as a student, authorities said.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of carrying out the attack at Sao Jose Institute in Rio Branco, the capital of Acre state, the local government said in a statement.

The statement did not say whether the boy was a current or former pupil at the school.

His father, who owned the firearm used in the attack, was also arrested.

Acre police launched an investigation into Tuesday’s attack.

“In the face of this tragedy, the state expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the school community of the Sao Jose Institute, and all education professionals affected by this event,” the state government said.

It added that classes had been suspended for three days at all schools in the state and that psychological support teams had been mobilized to offer assistance to students and teachers.

Brazil has seen an increase in school attacks in recent years.