Tears and Tribute: Oberiko’s children honour father after 26 years

It was a solemn and memorable occasion as the children of late Pa Prince Lawrence Ezekiel Oberiko, on May 4, 2026, marked the 26th anniversary of their father’s passing with tears and heartfelt tributes.



The family reflected on his life and legacy, remembering the day he was called to eternal rest in the year 2000.



The commemorative event, held in his honour, had the presence of family members, political associates, friends, and well-wishers who gathered to pay their respects. Attendees described the atmosphere as both emotional and uplifting, as stories of the late patriarch’s life were shared.



Speaking during the ceremony, the children described their father as a man endowed with remarkable wisdom, likening him to King Solomon throughout his lifetime. They noted that although 26 years have passed, his memory remains vivid, as though his departure occurred only yesterday.



They emphasized that their father lived a life grounded in the fear of God, a value they continue to uphold.



According to them, his teachings and principles have remained a guiding force in their lives, shaping their decisions and strengthening their faith.



Among those who paid tribute were Amb. Emmanuel Oberiko, Mrs. Faith Oyovwi Oberiko and Comrade Deacon Efe Oberiko, who each spoke fondly of their father’s enduring influence.



They described him as a fulfilled and impactful man whose legacy continues to inspire not only his immediate family but also the wider community.

Prayers were offered for the repose of his soul, with the family asking God Almighty to grant him eternal and peaceful rest. They expressed hope of a joyful reunion in the life to come, quoting, “Rest in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ.”



On behalf of the family, the children expressed gratitude to all who attended and supported them during the remembrance. They prayed for God’s continued blessings and protection upon everyone as they returned to their respective home.