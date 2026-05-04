SSANU, NASU strike grounds varsities nationwide, Unimaid postpones exams

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – Nigeria’s public university system has been thrown into disarray following the indefinite strike by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), which has brought academic and administrative activities to a standstill nationwide.

The industrial action has led to the shutdown of clinics, administrative offices, hostels, departments, and other key service units across federal universities, effectively crippling operations and disrupting students’ academic schedules.

Already, the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) is among institutions that have formally announced the postponement of examinations due to the strike.

In a memo issued by the Office of the Vice Chancellor, the university said the decision became necessary as non-teaching staff withdrew services.

“In view of the Non-Teaching Staff strike, the above exams will be rescheduled till the current strike is suspended,” the statement read, directing staff and students to comply with the new arrangement.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government on Monday summoned the striking unions for a meeting in Abuja in a renewed effort to resolve the impasse.

Speaking on the strike, SSANU National President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, described the action as fully effective, insisting there was total compliance across institutions.

“It’s very effective—total shutdown for now. All clinics, administrative blocks, hostels, departments, faculty offices, finance offices—even those providing essential services—have been ordered to withdraw,” he said.

Ibrahim maintained that the unions were demanding fairness and equity in treatment of their members, stressing that their minimum demand remains a 40 percent adjustment in their conditions of service.

“Our position remains the same: we’ve asked for equity, consideration and fairness. Nothing has changed,” he stated, adding that the unions would attend the scheduled government meeting but would not suspend the strike without resolution.

“We will go and listen to them at 3 p.m. today, but the strike is on,” he added.

The ongoing industrial action has left students stranded, with delays in examinations, registrations, and essential academic services, further highlighting persistent labour tensions in Nigeria’s tertiary education system. The unions, however, insist the strike will continue until their demands are met.