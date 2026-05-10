SSANU, NASU reaffirm suspension of planned strike

SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) have reaffirmed the suspension of the indefinite nationwide strike earlier scheduled to commence on May 11.

SSANU President Mohammed Ibrahim disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Ibrahim said the two unions had given a two-week deadline for the conclusion and signing of agreements with the federal government.

It would be recalled that the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU and NASU had on May 1 directed members to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike.

The unions, however, agreed to suspend the strike following appeals and assurances from the Federal Government Expanded Tertiary Institutions Renegotiation Committee.

“We are giving a two-week window to conclude the renegotiation exercise and sign agreements as promised,” he said.

He added that the committee had assured the unions that the process would be completed within the period.

According to him, the suspension is based on firm commitments from the government side.

He stated that the unions expected full conclusion of the renegotiation exercise and signing of agreements within the agreed timeline.

Ibrahim noted that the suspension was temporary and strictly conditional on government compliance with the deadline.

He warned that failure to meet the agreement could trigger fresh industrial action.

“We will closely monitor the negotiations within the two-week window.

“All outstanding issues must be resolved without further delay,” he said.

NAN recalls that the unions’ key demands include the conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, salary structure review and full implementation of collective bargaining outcomes.

They are also demanding improved welfare conditions, payment of outstanding allowances and arrears, and rejection of unilateral salary offers such as the reported 30 per cent increase. (NAN)