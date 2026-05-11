Speed Darlington offers N5m to any woman willing to bear his child

Speed Darlington

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigerian singer Speed Darlington has stirred reactions online after offering N5 million to any woman willing to have a child for him.

The controversial singer uploaded a video on his Instagram page and said that he was increasing the offer from N3 million after failing to find a suitable partner two years ago.

According to the 42-year-old entertainer, the women he previously met did not fall within his preferred age bracket.

“I was offering N3 million two years ago, but I did not see. The ones I saw were not in the age group I wanted. So I am willing to increase it to N5 million,” he said in the video.

Darlington also disclosed that he would prefer a non-Igbo woman despite being Igbo himself, claiming women from his tribe are “too proud” for his liking.

“So, for N5 million, I prefer a non-Igbo person. My tribe is too proud, our girls are too proud, I do not just like them,” he stated.

“I only checked them out because of my mother. Personally, I do not send Igbo girls.”

The singer further clarified that he is not interested in marriage and only wants to have a child.

“So any non-Igbo girl willing to have my child for N5 million. I do not want marriage; I do not plan to tie myself down with one woman,” he added.

“I am willing to pay you N5 million, it’s just that you cannot stay in my house. So if you are interested, inbox me. I also prefer someone between the ages of 20 and 24.”

Vanguard recalls that the development comes months after the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons declared Darlington wanted in 2025 over alleged rape, cyberbullying and cyberstalking allegations.

The agency’s action followed his controversial public claim about having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl, a statement he later withdrew, insisting it was fictional.

Darlington subsequently filed a lawsuit against the agency, arguing that declaring him wanted without a court order was “unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional.”