Sokoto Councillors raise ₦50m for Gov’s second term

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Councillors across Sokoto State have raised ₦50 million to support the second-term ambition of Governor Ahmad Aliyu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The initiative, coordinated by the National Councillors Forum, saw all 244 councillors from the state’s 23 local government areas contribute funds toward the purchase of the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form.

Chairman of the Forum, Hon. Nura Umar Goronyo, described the move as a unanimous decision reflecting grassroots endorsement of the governor’s performance.

“We took this decision because of the visible impact of Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s policies at the grassroots. Our people are feeling the dividends of democracy, and we believe a second term will deepen these gains,” he said.

Goronyo added that a cheque for the ₦50 million nomination form has been prepared for presentation to the governor.

The development has drawn praise from the Sokoto State APC leadership, with the state chairman, Haruna Sarkin Gobir Adiyya, commending the councillors for what he described as political maturity and foresight.

“This gesture shows that those closest to the people are satisfied with the direction of governance in Sokoto State,” he said, assuring that the message would be conveyed to the governor.

Observers say the move reflects growing grassroots-driven political mobilisation and could influence party dynamics ahead of the 2027 elections.

They note that coordinated support from councillors—who operate at the closest level of government to the people—may play a significant role in shaping candidate selection processes within parties.

As political activities gradually build nationwide, the councillors’ action is being seen as a strong endorsement of Governor Aliyu and a signal of early momentum within the APC in Sokoto State.