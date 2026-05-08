Soaring jet-A1 costs push Rano Air to suspend routes

By Dickson Omobola

Rano Air has temporarily suspended some of its routes due to the sharp increase in the cost of Jet-A1, also known as aviation fuel.

The airline stated that passengers that had booked flights on the affected routes would be assisted with all concerns regarding refunds, rescheduling, or rerouting options.

According to the airline’s management, the decision became necessary due to the increasing operational burden caused by the soaring cost of aviation fuel.

The statement reads: “Rano Air wishes to inform the general public and our valued passengers that, due to the unprecedented escalation in the cost of Jet Al aviation fuel by over 300 per cent, the operational cost of sustaining some of our routes has become extremely challenging and commercially unsustainable.

“This significant increase in fuel prices has greatly impacted the aviation industry and placed enormous pressure on our flight operations. In view of the current situation, Rano Air has taken the difficult but necessary decision to suspend some of our routes temporarily.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause to our esteemed passengers and business partners. Please be assured that this decision was made after careful consideration and in the interest of maintaining safe, reliable, and sustainable operations.

“Passengers who have already booked flights on the affected routes are advised that Rano Air will assist with all concerns regarding refunds, rescheduling, or rerouting options. Our customer service team remains on standby to provide the necessary support and ensure that affected passengers are properly guided through the available alternatives.”

The airline stated that passengers that had booked flights on the affected routes would be assisted with all concerns regarding refunds, rescheduling, or rerouting options.

According to the airline’s management, the decision became necessary due to the increasing operational burden caused by the soaring cost of aviation fuel.

The statement reads: “Rano Air wishes to inform the general public and our valued passengers that, due to the unprecedented escalation in the cost of Jet Al aviation fuel by over 300 per cent, the operational cost of sustaining some of our routes has become extremely challenging and commercially unsustainable.

“This significant increase in fuel prices has greatly impacted the aviation industry and placed enormous pressure on our flight operations. In view of the current situation, Rano Air has taken the difficult but necessary decision to suspend some of our routes temporarily.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause to our esteemed passengers and business partners. Please be assured that this decision was made after careful consideration and in the interest of maintaining safe, reliable, and sustainable operations.

“Passengers who have already booked flights on the affected routes are advised that Rano Air will assist with all concerns regarding refunds, rescheduling, or rerouting options. Our customer service team remains on standby to provide the necessary support and ensure that affected passengers are properly guided through the available alternatives.”

Vanguard News