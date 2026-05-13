‘She’s here’ – Veekee James, husband welcome baby girl

Fashion designer Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Eliana Adeife Atere.

The excited couple announced the arrival of their daughter in a Video shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

Sharing the meaning behind the child’s name, the couple explained that “EL” means God, while “ANA” means “He has answered,” together signifying, “My God has answered.”

They also cited the Bible verse, 1 Samuel 1:27, which reads: “For this child I prayed; and the Lord hath given me my petition which I asked of him.”

The couple revealed that baby Eliana was born on May 2, 2026.

Veekee and Atere married in a widely celebrated ceremony in February 2024, following their engagement in December 2023.