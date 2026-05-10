SDP picks Adebayo as 2027 presidential candidate, warns against ‘One Man Rule’

Adewole Adebayo has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party ahead of the 2027 general elections following his unanimous adoption at the party’s national convention held in Bauchi on Saturday.

Adebayo, who was the sole aspirant for the party’s presidential ticket, was elected by consensus by delegates from the 36 states of the federation during the convention, which also witnessed the election of new members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

In his acceptance speech shortly after his emergence, the SDP national leader lamented the economic hardship, insecurity and poor leadership confronting Nigerians, declaring that the country was drifting dangerously towards authoritarianism and political intolerance.

He decried the worsening unemployment situation among young Nigerians, saying graduates could no longer secure jobs while many citizens lacked access to basic healthcare and decent living conditions.

“Why would Nigerians be hiding from immigration in China when I have a country of my own? Why are countries calling me a criminal when I have a country of my own?” Adebayo queried.

The SDP flagbearer also criticised the political elite for seeking medical treatment and investing heavily abroad while ordinary Nigerians suffered at home. According to him, it was unacceptable that leaders were buying houses overseas while many Nigerian women still gave birth under trees due to poor healthcare infrastructure.

Speaking further, Adebayo expressed concern over insecurity in the country, alleging collaboration between elements within government and criminal groups. He questioned what he described as the “back and forth” relationship between security agencies and terrorists, insisting that Nigerians deserved a safer and more accountable nation.

The former presidential candidate commended Bala Mohammed for allowing the party to hold its convention in the state despite alleged pressure from unnamed forces to frustrate the gathering. He described the governor as “a true representative of democracy” and praised him as a worthy successor to the ideals of the late Aminu Kano.

Adebayo warned that Nigeria was gradually sliding towards “one man rule,” arguing that the survival of democracy depended on the protection of multiparty politics and freedom of association.

“The theme of my speech today is: use your freedom while you still have it to give meaning to multiparty democracy,” he said. “People have told me that Nigeria is at the verge of a one-party state, but I said the real danger is that we are at the verge of one-man rule.”

He further stated that even members of the ruling All Progressives Congress were victims of internal suppression because, according to him, major decisions within the party were being determined by one individual.

According to Adebayo, Nigeria needs political diversity and ideological competition among parties that remain loyal to the unity and progress of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

rgents first attacked from the western flank before reinforcing from the southern axis through Ganinga Junction and later from the south-western flank in an attempt to encircle troops.

He said the troops resisted the attack with “devastating firepower, tactical brilliance and resolute determination,” forcing the terrorists to retreat with heavy casualties.

Uba stated that troops employed indirect fire and offensive-defensive tactics that dismantled the assault from all fronts, adding that several fleeing terrorists evacuated their dead and wounded while blood trails were seen along escape routes.

He said exploitation operations around the area led to the recovery of 10 terrorist corpses, while intelligence reports indicated that over 20 additional bodies were discovered around Gashua, Azare and Kamuya along the withdrawal routes.

The spokesman added that the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI provided intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support during the operation, enabling precision airstrikes on terrorist positions and fleeing insurgents. He said the airstrikes accounted for about 20 additional terrorist deaths.

Items recovered from the scene included eight AK-47 rifles, two General Purpose Machine Guns, two Rocket-Propelled Grenade tubes, RPG bombs, ammunition, magazines, bandoliers and three Improvised Explosive Device canisters.

Uba said troops and volunteer forces are continuing clearance operations in the area to track fleeing terrorists and prevent regrouping.