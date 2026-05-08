Ronaldo scores 100th Saudi goal as Al Nassr edge closer to league title

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Cristiano Ronaldo hit a historic milestone with his 100th goal in the Saudi Pro League while João Félix scored a hat trick as Al-Nassr beat Al-Shabab 4-2 on Thursday, extending their lead in the league to five points over rivals Al-Hilal.

The 41-year-old Portuguese forward converted a Sadio Mané cross at the near post with 15 minutes remaining to give Al Nassr a 3-1 lead with the 971st goal of his career. It was also his 26th league goal of the season and 127th goal across all competitions for Al Nassr.

“Ronaldo is always dangerous going forward, and we saw that again today,” Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus said.

Al Nassr produced an impressive attacking display against Al-Shabab to edge closer to sealing the Saudi Pro League title.

Now, all eyes turn to the clash against Al-Hilal, a clash that could officially crown Al-Nassr champions and add yet another trophy to Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary career.

With 82 points and only two matches remaining, Al-Nassr could mathematically secure the championship in the upcoming derby against Al-Hilal, who are five points behind with a game in hand.

The derby on May 12 against Al-Hilal could ultimately decide if Ronaldo wins a first trophy since joining Al Nassr in January 2023. Al Nassr and Ronaldo can also win another silverware on May 16 in the Asian Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka.