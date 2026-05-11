RIVERS: APC c’ttee dismisses list of cleared, uncleared state assembly aspirants

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee for the Rivers State House of Assembly has dismissed the list of cleared and uncleared aspirants for the 2027 elections, noting that the list did not emanate from the committee.

It was earlier gathered that the committee had released a list of successful and unsuccessful aspirants to stand for the primaries of the party and that 98 people were screened.

It was also learned that out of the total number, 65 of them who are linked directly to the governor of the state were not cleared, while 33 of them who are loyalists of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, were all cleared by the committee chaired by Rt Hon. Muraina Ajibola.

But in a disclaimer signed by the secretary of the committee, Hon. Tanko Yamowa, on Monday, it said the list is circulating on various platforms and is unauthorised and false.

The statement read: “The attention of the party leadership has been drawn to the circulation of a purported list of cleared and uncleared aspirants for the Rivers State House of Assembly currently making rounds across various media platforms.

“We wish to categorically state that the said publication is false, unauthorised, and does not emanate from the appropriate party authorities.

“It is important to note that the screening exercise conducted by the committee headed by Mauriana Ajibola was concluded less than 24 hours ago, and no official list has been released by the party at this time.

“As a responsible political party, we are guided by established procedures, rules, and timelines regarding the publication of screening results and related information. Any official communication concerning the status of aspirants will be communicated through the appropriate channels in due course.

“We therefore urge party faithful, aspirants, supporters, and the general public to disregard the purported list and treat it as the handiwork of mischief-makers whose intention is to create confusion and unnecessary tension within the party.”

The statement noted that the party remains committed to transparency, fairness, and due process throughout the entire exercise.