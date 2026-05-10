RHOAbuja stars TutuPie, Princess Jecoco reunite at Macallan Timeless Collection launch

By Ayo Onikoyi

Guests at The Macallan Timeless Collection launch in Abuja were treated to an unexpected reunion as Real Housewives of Abuja stars TutuPie and Princess Jecoco appeared together at the exclusive event.

The sighting quickly became a talking point among fans of the reality show, where both personalities had previously drawn attention for their dramatic moments and tense exchanges.

The event, hosted to unveil The Macallan’s new visual identity for its Sherry Oak and Double Cask collections, attracted prominent figures from Abuja’s social and entertainment circles. However, much of the attention centered on the presence of the two reality stars in the same room.

Beyond the reunion buzz, both women made strong fashion statements with contrasting but memorable looks.

Princess Jecoco embraced a bold, vibrant style in a colour-blocked ensemble featuring a hot pink strapless corset top with rose appliqué details, paired with a sky-blue fringe skirt, pink strappy heels and a matching mini handbag.

TutuPie, on the other hand, opted for a more understated appearance, wearing a burnt-orange satin strapless column gown accented with sculptural rose detailing on the bodice. She completed the look with a tan quilted microbag and minimalist heeled sandals.

Their appearances sparked conversations online, with many observers comparing the moment to high-profile celebrity reunions known for past public disagreements.

Other guests at the event included Audu Maikori, alongside Andy Madaki, Lydia Gana and Obinna Osisiogu.