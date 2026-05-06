Reps call for regulation of gas outlets after Apapa explosion

House of Representatives

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called for stricter enforcement of regulations guiding the siting of gas filling stations and outlets following a recent explosion in Lagos.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent national importance moved by Hon. Adesola Samuel Adedayo (APC, Lagos), who drew attention to a gas explosion that occurred in the early hours of May 5, 2026, along Adeleye Street in Apapa Federal Constituency.

The lawmaker noted with concern that the explosion happened at a construction site located behind two shops, causing extensive damage to nearby buildings, significant financial losses, and injuries to five persons, including a student reportedly on his way to school.

He commended residents of the area and officials of the Lagos State Fire Service for their swift response in rescuing victims and evacuating them to Gbagada General Hospital and other nearby health facilities for treatment.

Raising concerns over the recurring cases of gas explosions in densely populated, low-income communities, the lawmaker warned of the growing risks to lives and property if regulatory lapses persist.

Consequently, the lawmakers mandated relevant regulatory authorities to strictly enforce existing rules on the location and operation of gas facilities across the country.

The House also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to immediately provide relief materials to victims affected by the Apapa explosion.