Repentant terrorists are made to swear with Quran after rehabilitation – Borno

43 surrendered Boko Haram terrorists moved to de-radicalisation centre

Borno State Government has moved to calm concerns over the possibility of rehabilitated former terrorists returning to violent activities after undergoing the state’s deradicalisation and reintegration programme.

According to the government, one of the strongest safeguards in the process is the oath sworn with the Quran, which officials believe discourages beneficiaries from taking up arms again.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in Borno State, Zuwaira Gambo, disclosed this during an interview on News Central Television aired on Monday. She explained that the oath-taking forms the final phase of the Borno rehabilitation model and carries deep spiritual consequences for those involved.

She said, “When they come to us through all the processes of the Borno model, the last thing they do is, they take an oath with the Quran. Once you swear by the Quran, you know the implication.”

Gambo further stated that although some people fear the ex-fighters may return to insurgency camps, such a move would make them targets within terrorist ranks.

“People assume that they will go back to the bush; well, they may, but they are dead on arrival. So, it is not even about whether they have been certified or we trust them or not. The law of the jungle takes care of that. The moment you step out, and you surrender to the constituted authority, you become an infidel,” she said.

The commissioner also pointed to inadequate funding as one of the major obstacles affecting the smooth execution of the rehabilitation initiative.

“The challenge, of course, has to do with funding, because you bring a lot of people on board, but how are you going to feed them, how are you going to clothe and provide for them with necessary access to education,” she stressed.

Concerns over the Federal Government’s De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration programme, known as Operation Safe Corridor, intensified after the graduation and planned reintegration of 744 former insurgents earlier reported on April 19.

Among the beneficiaries, 597 were from Borno State, while others came from Adamawa State, Yobe State, Kano State and other parts of the country.

The programme sparked heated reactions from stakeholders, many of whom questioned the level of transparency, accountability and consideration for victims of insurgency.

President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Afam Osigwe, acknowledged that reintegration policies could be useful but warned that the process must not ignore victims of terrorism.

He said, “Reintegrating persons who may have unleashed violence or burned properties or committed other criminal activities into communities without addressing the hurt of the victims would appear as compensating perpetrators while overlooking the victims.”

Also reacting, Isa Sanusi, Country Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, argued that although global standards support reintegration efforts, the Nigerian process still lacks sufficient openness.

Sanusi said, “There are serious concerns that some of those called repentant sometimes go back to what they do. The government must be transparent about who they are and their level of involvement. Tell the people who these people are, what kind of terrorism they were involved in, and whether they were informants or killers. These things have to be made very clear.”