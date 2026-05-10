Reno Omokri shares video of warm exchange with Peter Obi at Abuja airport

Nigeria’s ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri has released a video showing him exchanging pleasantries with former Peter Obi at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Omokri, a prominent supporter of President Bola Tinubu and a frequent critic of Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, shared the 35-second clip on his X handle on Sunday.

In the video, he is seen approaching Obi, who was standing near a seating area with luggage and accompanied by others. The former presidential aide calls out, “Mr. Obi!” before the two men shake hands.

Peter Obi And I Exchanging Warm Greetings Today At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Anticipation of President Tinubu's Reelection Next Year! pic.twitter.com/TnByJ9WSFE — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 10, 2026

Omokri, dressed in a green traditional outfit with a matching cap, briefly places his hand on Obi’s arm as they exchange brief words.

After the brief interaction, Obi turns and walks toward the departure area with his luggage as the clip ends.

Omokri captioned the post, “Peter Obi And I Exchanging Warm Greetings Today At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Anticipation of President Tinubu’s Reelection Next Year!”

The encounter has since generated widespread reactions online, with many social media users pointing to the contrast between Omokri’s frequent online criticisms of Obi and their cordial in-person exchange.

Critics also accused him of clout-chasing, noting the presence of a cameraman capturing the moment.

Vanguard News