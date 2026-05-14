Prof Festus Uwakhemen Asikhia appointed DVC of Citiedge University

Citiedge University has continued to position itself as an emerging institution focused on academic excellence, corporate advancement, and global partnerships, with the appointment of Festus Uwakhemen Asikhia playing a key role in that vision.

According to information published on the university’s official platform, Prof. Asikhia currently serves as the Deputy Vice Chancellor for Corporate Affairs and International Bilateral Relations, where he oversees strategic institutional partnerships, corporate engagements, and international collaborations aimed at expanding the university’s reach and influence. ￼

The university described Prof. Asikhia as an accomplished academic and researcher with extensive educational and professional experience spanning sociology, social work, psychology, leadership, health management, business administration, and law.

His academic journey includes studies at institutions such as Ambrose Alli University and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, where he earned degrees in Sociology, Social Work, and Business Administration.

The profile further revealed that he obtained a Doctorate in Management from the London Graduate School and later earned a PhD in Health Management with specialization in Social Work from Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica. He also completed a Post-Doctorate in Psychology and Governance Leadership from Atlantic International University. ￼

Beyond academics, Prof. Asikhia is recognized for his leadership in business and humanitarian initiatives. He is identified as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Festrut Group and has remained active in educational development, governance advocacy, and public health research. The university also highlighted his contributions as an author, noting that several of his works have been published on Amazon and academic platforms. ￼

Citiedge University, located in Abuja, operates with the motto, “Excellence in Learning and Practical Application,” reflecting its commitment to combining theoretical knowledge with practical innovation. The institution’s management structure includes academic leaders and administrators dedicated to strengthening research, student development, and institutional growth. ￼

Industry observers believe Prof. Asikhia’s appointment into the university’s corporate and international relations leadership further signals Citiedge University’s ambition to build stronger educational partnerships both within Nigeria and internationally.

The institution has also continued to expand its academic offerings, including programs in computing, cybersecurity, software engineering, and artificial intelligence studies, as part of efforts to align with evolving global educational trends. ￼