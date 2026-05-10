Probe alleged N26.9bn USPF scandal, SERAP tells Tinubu 

File image of President Tinubu.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently direct Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, and Yomi Arowosafe, Secretary of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) to account for and explain the whereabouts of the alleged missing or diverted ₦26.9 billion of public funds from the Universal Service Provision Fund, USPF.

SERAP urged him to direct Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly and effectively investigate the allegations that ₦26.9 billion of public funds are missing or diverted from USPF.

SERAP said, anyone suspected to be responsible should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any missing or diverted public funds should be fully recovered and remitted to the treasury.

The grave allegations are documented in the latest annual report published by the Auditor-General of the Federation on September 9, 2025.

In the letter dated May 9, 2026, signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “The USPF is vital to expanding telecommunications access in underserved and rural communities, and any diversion of its funds directly undermines its mandate to bridge the digital divide, support infrastructure development, and promote inclusive connectivity.”

SERAP said, “These allegations, which include unaccounted expenditures, failure to remit public funds, irregular contract awards, and payments for services not rendered, point to serious breaches of public trust and raise concerns about systemic failures in financial accountability within the USPF.”

According to SERAP, “Any failure to investigate the allegations and recover any missing or diverted public funds would not only deprive Nigerians of essential services but also frustrate national development objectives and efforts to achieve digital inclusion.”

The letter, read in part: “The alleged diversion or mismanagement of public funds from the USPF has far-reaching consequences for millions of Nigerians particularly those in underserved and rural communities who depend on the USPF to expand and facilitate access to telecommunications infrastructure and universal access to information.

“Any diversion or mismanagement of USPF’s resources directly undermines efforts to improve internet connectivity, digital inclusion, and access to essential services.

“It also undermines efforts to expand internet connectivity, deepen digital inclusion, and close the persistent digital divide across the country.

“Poor access to reliable and affordable internet connectivity directly affects Nigerians’ ability to exercise a range of fundamental human rights.

“Access to the internet is increasingly recognised as an enabler of the rights to freedom of expression, access to information, education, and participation in public affairs.

“It also plays a crucial role in the enjoyment of economic and social rights, including access to livelihood opportunities, healthcare information, financial services, and education—especially in an increasingly digital economy.

“The failure to ensure accountability for these funds also risks perpetuating inequality, particularly for marginalised and vulnerable groups who depend most on public interventions to access digital infrastructure.

“Without adequate connectivity, millions of Nigerians are effectively excluded from civic participation, economic opportunities, and essential services, thereby deepening existing socio-economic disparities.

“Ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of USPF funds is therefore not only a matter of financial probity but also a critical step toward safeguarding and promoting the human rights and dignity of all Nigerians.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter.

“If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and the USPF to comply with our request in the public interest.

“According to the 2022 audited report by the Auditor-General of the Federation which was published on 9 September 2025, the USPF failed to disclose that it maintained a domiciliary (dollar) account, and failed to grant the Auditor-General access to books of the account.

“The Auditor-General wants the USPF to account for the money, and to ‘provide the approved virement by the National Assembly to channel funds for projects and programmes not budgeted for in the year 2020.’”