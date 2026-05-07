Price of 50kg local rice rises 20.5% to N112,000 —NBS

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

THE National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said the average price of 50kg local rice (short grains) rose by 20.5 percent in March 2026 to N112,000 from N92,946 in February 2026.

NBS disclosed this yesterday in its Selected Food Price watch report for March 2026.

However, recent findings by Vanguard showed that the price of 50kg local rice short grain averages N60,000, at the backdrop of recent price increases.

The NBS report also showed that the price of 50kg foreign rice grew by 3.06 percent to N133,975 in March from N110,589 in February.

NBS noted that some selected food items also recorded an increase in price during the review period.

“The Selected Food Price Watch report for March 2026 shows that the average price of Eggs (a crate of 30 pieces) on a month-on-month basis, increased by 2.0 percent compared to February 2026. Similarly, the average price of Beans brown (1kg) was N1,325.85 in March 2026. This item increased by 1.41 percent from N1,307.44 in February 2026.

“In the same period, the average price of Garri white sold loose (1kg) grew by 1.38 percent to N801.54 in March 2026 compared with February 2026. Likewise, the average price of onion bulb (1kg) on a month-on-month increase 1.59 percent to N1,153.14 in March 2026 from the price in February 2026.

“The average price of ginger fresh (1kg) stood at N5,541.25, which represents an increase of 0.61 percent month-on-month.”

The Bureau said that in March 2026 Taraba State recorded the highest average price for eggs (a crate of 30 pieces) at N6,999, while Niger State reported the lowest average price at N5,610.04.

“For Beans brown (1kg), Oyo State recorded the highest average price at N1,937.20, whereas Taraba State had the lowest at N745. In the case of Garri white (1kg), Abia State recorded the highest average price at N1,075.45, while Plateau State recorded the lowest at N513.78.

“Similarly, the average price of onion bulb (1kg) was highest in Abia State at N2,115.67, while Kwara State recorded the lowest average price at N829.9”, NBS added.