Police rescue 4 kidnapped children at Lagos bus terminal

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have rescued four kidnapped children from suspected traffickers at the Alafia Bus Terminal in the Coker-Orile area of the state and reunited them with their families.

The Police also launched a manhunt for a female suspect who fled after sighting a patrol team during the operation.

The Command disclosed that the rescue was carried out on Thursday, May 8, 2026, at about 11:40 p.m., during a routine patrol around the terminal.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adebisi Abimbola, the children were found in the company of an unidentified woman who was preparing to board a luxurious bus heading out of Lagos State.

The statement said the suspect abandoned the children and escaped when she noticed the approaching patrol officers.

“On 8th May, 2026 at about 11:40pm, while on routine patrol around Alafia Bus Terminal, Coker-Orile, Police operatives observed four children in the company of an unidentified woman who was about to board a luxurious bus heading outside Lagos State.

“Upon sighting the Police patrol team, the suspected trafficker abandoned the children and fled the scene to an unknown destination,” the statement read.

Preliminary investigation, according to the Police, revealed that the children had earlier been kidnapped from the Ijesha-Tedo area of Lagos and were allegedly being moved out of the state under the cover of darkness before the timely intervention of the operatives.

The children were immediately taken into protective custody while efforts were intensified to trace their parents and relatives.

“The children were immediately taken into protective custody while efforts commenced to trace their families. Their parents were subsequently contacted, and the four children have since been safely reunited with them,” the statement added.

The Police said investigation was ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and uncover other persons connected with the alleged child trafficking operation.

Commending the patrol officers for their vigilance and professionalism, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, reiterated the Command’s resolve to combat crimes against children and other vulnerable persons across the state.

The CP also urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant about the safety of their children and report suspicious activities promptly to security agencies.

“He further urges parents and guardians to remain vigilant regarding the safety and whereabouts of their children at all times, and to promptly report any suspicious movements, persons, or activities involving children to the nearest Police Station or other security agencies for immediate action,” the statement stated.

Vanguard News