Plateau declares war on terrorists after security council meeting

Mutfwang

…Directs security agencies to reclaim ungoverned spaces

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS – The Plateau State Government has declared a “state of war with terrorists and enemies of the state,” vowing decisive action against the wave of coordinated attacks that have affected parts of the state in the last four months.

The declaration followed an emergency session of the State Security Council convened on Tuesday by Governor Caleb Mutfwang at the Rayfield Government House, Jos.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Secretary to the State Government, Samuel Jatau, said the council critically reviewed the prevailing security situation and adopted far-reaching measures to safeguard lives and property.

“Rising from the meeting, the Plateau State Security Council held an emergency session where the current security situation in the state was critically deliberated,” Jatau said.

The meeting was attended by top security chiefs, chairmen of the 17 local government areas, and the Chairman of the Plateau State Joint Traditional Council, His Majesty, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba.

Jatau said the council observed that the state had been under siege for the past four months, with clear evidence of coordinated attacks.

To address the situation, the council resolved to intensify enforcement of the ban on motorcycles, night grazing, and mining activities, which it said were contributing to insecurity in the state.

It also directed security agencies to reclaim all ungoverned spaces, government institutions, and public spaces, while approving enhanced logistics support, including additional motorcycles and vehicles, to improve operational effectiveness.

The council further resolved to strengthen collaboration and intelligence sharing between local government security structures and communities.

On public order, the council warned that any blockage of highways would henceforth be treated as a criminal act, with offenders to be prosecuted.

It also stressed the need to secure farmlands ahead of the new farming season to ensure farmers can operate safely.

Traditional institutions were also put on notice, with the council advising traditional rulers to exercise tighter control over cultural associations operating under their jurisdictions.

Summing up the situation, Jatau said: “Plateau State is in a state of war with terrorists and enemies of the state.”

He added that the council remained fully committed to securing the lives, property, and land of the people of Plateau State.

“As part of the broader crackdown, the government also declared war on drug dealers, carriers, and users across the state,” he said.