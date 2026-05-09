PHOTOS: Celebrities step out for AMVCA 2026

The spotlight is on glamour and star power as celebrities grace the red carpet for Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2026, turning the prestigious event into a dazzling showcase of fashion, culture, and entertainment.
From bold couture statements to elegant classics, the evening highlights the creativity and charisma of Africa’s entertainment industry.
An exciting atmosphere is expected as actors, musicians, and media personalities come together to celebrate excellence in film and television.
Some of those attending are letting us in on how they’ll be appearing
See some photos below…
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