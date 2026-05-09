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May 9, 2026

PHOTOS: Celebrities step out for AMVCA 2026

PHOTOS: Celebrities step out for AMVCA 2026

The spotlight is on glamour and star power as celebrities grace the red carpet for Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2026, turning the prestigious event into a dazzling showcase of fashion, culture, and entertainment. 

From bold couture statements to elegant classics, the evening highlights the creativity and charisma of Africa’s entertainment industry. 

An exciting atmosphere is expected as actors, musicians, and media personalities come together to celebrate excellence in film and television.

Some of those attending are letting us in on how they’ll be appearing

See some photos below…

AMVCA 2026
Tobi Bakre/Credit: Instagram
Stan Nze/Credit: Instagram
AMVCA 2026
Osas Ighdaro/Credit: Instagram
Opeyemi “Imisi” Ayanwale/ Credit: Instagram
Daniel Etim Effiong and wife Toyosi/ Credit: Instagram
AMVCA 2026
Deyemi Okanlawon/ Credit: Instagram
Elozonam/ Credit: Instagram
Dorcas Ariyike Owolagba/ Credit: Instagram
AMVCA 2026
Olayode Juliana/ Credit: Instagram
Akin Faminu/ Credit: Instagram
AMVCA 2026
Uche Jombo/ Credit: Instagram
Juliet Ibrahim/Credit: Instagram
Nini//Credit: Instagram
Idia Aisien/Credit: Instagram
Toyin Abraham/Credit: Instagram
IK Ogbonna/Credit: Instagram

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