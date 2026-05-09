PHOTOS: Celebrities step out for AMVCA 2026

The spotlight is on glamour and star power as celebrities grace the red carpet for Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2026, turning the prestigious event into a dazzling showcase of fashion, culture, and entertainment.

From bold couture statements to elegant classics, the evening highlights the creativity and charisma of Africa’s entertainment industry.

An exciting atmosphere is expected as actors, musicians, and media personalities come together to celebrate excellence in film and television.

Some of those attending are letting us in on how they’ll be appearing

See some photos below…

Tobi Bakre/Credit: Instagram

Stan Nze/Credit: Instagram

Osas Ighdaro/Credit: Instagram

Opeyemi “Imisi” Ayanwale/ Credit: Instagram

Daniel Etim Effiong and wife Toyosi/ Credit: Instagram

Deyemi Okanlawon/ Credit: Instagram

Elozonam/ Credit: Instagram

Dorcas Ariyike Owolagba/ Credit: Instagram

Olayode Juliana/ Credit: Instagram

Akin Faminu/ Credit: Instagram

Uche Jombo/ Credit: Instagram

Juliet Ibrahim/Credit: Instagram

Nini//Credit: Instagram

Idia Aisien/Credit: Instagram

Toyin Abraham/Credit: Instagram