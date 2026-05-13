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May 13, 2026

Pensioners in limbo as states fail to activate laws

Nigeria Airways pensioners beg Tinubu for N36bn lifeline •Foreign staff paid, Nigerians abandoned Stories by Victor Ahiuma-Young Retirees of the defunct Nigeria Airways have pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the release of their outstanding N36 billion pension and severance arrears, lamenting that many former workers are dying in hardship while awaiting payment. The pensioners, under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, made the appeal during a peaceful protest in Lagos, where they accused the Ministry of Finance of delaying the release of the approved funds. Speaking on behalf of the group, Olufemi Ashogbon said the former employees had remained in despair since the liquidation of Nigeria Airways in 2004, which left over 6,000 workers disengaged without complete severance benefits. According to him, President Tinubu had approved the payment of the outstanding N36 billion in June 2025 to bring the long-standing matter to a close, but the money had yet to be released. “In June 2025, President Tinubu approved the balance of N36 billion to finally resolve this issue. However, despite several protests and appeals, the Ministry of Finance has yet to authorise the payment,” Ashogbon said. “We have written several letters to the Ministry of Finance concerning the release of the outstanding severance and pension benefits, but there has been no concrete response from the government. “Our members are dying in droves. Many are bedridden and helplessly waiting for their last breath. We appreciate the President for approving the payment and we passionately appeal to him to ensure the funds are released without further delay,” he added. In a communiqué jointly signed by former President of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, Engr. Kyari Ayuba, and former Director of Finance, Mrs. Bose Oluwo, they recalled that the liquidation of Nigeria Airways marked the beginning of prolonged suffering for thousands of former employees. According to them, while Nigerian workers were denied their entitlements, foreign nationals employed by the airline were fully paid in line with international labour standards. “For many employees, the liquidation marked the beginning of years of hardship and uncertainty. While Nigerian employees were denied their benefits, foreign nationals who worked for the airline were fully paid their severance entitlements in accordance with labour laws and international regulations, the communiqué stated. They explained that the total agreed settlement for the former workers stood at N78 billion, part of which had been paid by successive administrations, leaving an outstanding balance of approximately N36 billion. The pensioners further disclosed that many of the affected workers are now elderly citizens aged between 65 and 101 years, including former pilots, engineers, cabin crew, technicians, accountants, administrators and other aviation professionals who once contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s aviation industry. “Last year, hope was rekindled when President Tinubu graciously approved the payment of the outstanding N36 billion owed to ex-staff and pensioners of Nigeria Airways. Sadly, the funds have still not been released by the Ministry of Finance,” they lamented. The retirees appealed to the Federal Government and the Minister of Finance to urgently resolve the issue and release the approved funds, stressing that the former employees had waited 22 years for justice. “For 22 long years, the former employees of Nigeria Airways have endured hardship while waiting for justice,” they added.

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Thousands of civil servants across Nigeria face uncertainty over their retirement benefits as most states have failed to fully implement pension reform laws despite enacting the required legislation, the National Pension Commission, PenCom, has said.

Speaking at a consultative session with state heads of service, the Director-General of PenCom, Omolola Oloworaran, lamented that only seven states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, are fully implementing the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS.

According to her, while 30 states and the FCT have enacted pension reform laws or adopted hybrid pension schemes, implementation remains poor in many states, saying “Out of the 36 states with pension reform laws, only seven states and the FCT are fully implementing them. That leaves 23 states where the laws are inactive or only partially implemented, leaving civil servants uncertain about their retirement future.”

Oloworaran stressed that pension reform was not optional, describing it as a constitutional obligation and a key requirement for fiscal sustainability.

“The challenge is no longer about passing laws. The real issue is implementation — regular remittance of pension contributions, funding accrued rights, and establishing functional pension institutions,” she stated.

She warned that states that fail to implement the reforms risk creating hardship for future retirees, stressing that “You either get on the train or get hit by the train,” she said, urging state governments to take urgent steps to activate pension laws already in place.

The PenCom Director General noted that the Federal Government had demonstrated commitment to pension reforms through the release of N758 billion to settle outstanding pension liabilities.

“I can confidently say there are currently no outstanding pension liabilities at the federal level,” she added.

Oloworaran also highlighted PenCom’s “Pension Revolution 2.0” initiative, which focuses on retiree welfare, wider pension coverage, stronger investment performance, and technology-driven administration.

Earlier, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, described pension reform as critical to public sector credibility and workers’ welfare.

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“Every civil servant who dedicates the best years of his or her life to national service deserves the assurance that retirement will be a period of stability and dignity,” she said.

Walson-Jack commended the CPS for improving transparency and accountability in pension administration and urged states yet to fully implement the scheme to take advantage of PenCom’s technical support.

She added that collaboration among ministries, pension bureaus, labour unions, and other stakeholders was necessary to ensure effective pension administration nationwide.

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