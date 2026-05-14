PDP: Police can’t interpret S-Court verdict, Turaki NWC fires back at Anyanwu

Turaki

By Luminous Jannamike

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Interim National Working Committee, INWC, led by Kabiru Turaki, SAN, on Thursday pushed back against moves to involve security agencies in the party’s leadership dispute, insisting that the police had no authority to interpret Supreme Court judgments or determine the legality of its interim leadership.

The reaction followed claims by Senator Samuel Anyanwu that petitions had been submitted to security agencies after the inauguration of the interim leadership at the Yar’Adua Centre, with some members of the Interim NWC and Board of Trustees allegedly invited for questioning over accusations of impersonation.

Reacting to the development, PDP Interim National Working Committee spokesman, Ini Ememobong, told Vanguard in Abuja that the camp was unaware of any petition against it but would honour any invitation from security agencies if necessary.

Ememobong said, “We are not aware of any reports against us. If we are invited by the security agencies, we will go, but this is to show that they want to use instruments of the state against us.

“But we are resolute beyond all imagination to stand firm and prove that Nigeria will not become a one-party state.”

He maintained that law enforcement agencies could not decide the meaning or implication of court rulings in the PDP crisis.

“So, you see, the police does not interpret the law, and the police is not in a position to interpret the Supreme Court verdict,” he said.

Ememobong also referenced an earlier petition allegedly written by Senator Anyanwu over claims that his signature was forged in a letter sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, ahead of the party’s Ibadan convention last year.

“Remember, Senator Anyanwu wrote a petition claiming that his signature was forged in the letter written to INEC ahead of the Ibadan convention last year. Now tell me, what has become of that case? What has become of that petition?” he asked.