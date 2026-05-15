Oyo SUBEB confirms death of teacher, abduction of pupils in Oriire LG

By Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board has confirmed the killing of a teacher and the abduction of some pupils following an attack on two schools in Ahoro-Esinele community in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

In a statement by the Executive Chairman of the Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, the Board described the incident as a painful moment for the education sector in the state.

The affected schools were identified as LA School, Ahoro-Esinele, and Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esinele.

According to the statement, the exact number of abducted pupils had yet to be confirmed as security agencies were still combing the area and gathering details surrounding the incident.

OYOSUBEB expressed sympathy with the affected families, teachers and residents of the community, assuring parents and stakeholders that efforts were ongoing to secure the safe return of the kidnapped pupils.

The Board stated that security operatives, under the coordination of the Commissioner of Police, had deployed a tactical response team to the area, while intelligence and rescue operations were ongoing to restore peace and ensure the release of the victims.

As part of precautionary measures, the Board directed all primary schools in neighbouring communities, including Surulere, Oyo East, Oriire and Olorunsogo, to vacate immediately until further notice.

The statement explained that the temporary closure was aimed at preventing further attacks and enabling security agencies to stabilise the affected areas.

Adeniran appealed to parents, guardians and community leaders to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing panic.

He added that the state government would not relent until all the abducted pupils were safely rescued.

The Board also mourned the slain teacher, describing his death as a tragic loss to the education sector and commending his dedication and service.