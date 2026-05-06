Owie, others dump ADC in Edo as party prepares for primaries

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE defections rocking the African Democratic Party (ADC) continued in Edo State as some prominent members of the party like former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Rowland Owie, a founding member and one of the financiers of the party, Sunny Aguebor among others on Wednesday left the party for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The cited alleged hijacking of the party in the state and the crisis affecting it at the national level.

Owie said the way and manner the state leadership emerged was not proper, that the party was hijacked by former governor of the state, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun while alleging that tickets of the party were being kept for people who were yet to join the party.

On his part, Aguebor said the NDC is clean without legal encumbrances unlike the ADC that is facing legal battles.

Owie said “The administration of the party especially in Edo South became lunatic.

The position of chairman of the party was zoned to Edo South and it was micro zoned to Oredo local government area. Oredo local government in their wisdom did a mini primary for the two aspirants that indicated interest for that position but along the line, Oyegun and one or two persons took a decision and said they have chosen another candidate.

“That is one of the major reasons for our people coming to me to say that they were tired. We are going to NDC so we have moved, let them keep the ADC.

“Do you know some of them were reserving senatorial seats, House of Reps seats for people who have not joined ADC, what they say at 8am is not what they say at 10am what they say, I say at 10am will not be the same they say at 2pm.

“I can tell you that all real members of the ADC in the state have gone to NDC. When I say real members I mean those were not one leg in APC and one leg in NDC.”

When asked how he would handle the national politics of the ADC being a supporter of Atiku Abubakar who is still in the ADC, Owie said “You know, politics is local, national politics will come at the appropriate time.”

When contacted on the effect it could have on the party, the State Publicity Secretary elect of the ADC, Christopher Ojeikere said the party was not perturbed by the development and that it was preparing for its primaries to pick its candidates for the 2027 elections as prescribed by the Electoral Act 2026.