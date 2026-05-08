Over 35m Nigerians wrote NECO exams in 25 years – Registrar

By Joseph Erunke

The National Examinations Council, NECO, has revealed that over 35 million candidates have participated in its various examinations since its establishment 25 years ago, highlighting the council’s expanding influence on educational assessment and national development.

Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, disclosed this during the Gala and Awards Night held in Abuja on Thursday as part of activities commemorating the Council’s silver jubilee anniversary.

Speaking on the theme, “Celebrating 25 Years of NECO’s Excellence in Educational Assessment,” Wushishi said the council was established on July 10, 1999, following sustained public demand for a credible, efficient, and nationally responsive examination body.

According to him, NECO emerged from the recommendations of several government panels and committees set up between 1977 and 1997, all of which emphasised the urgent need for a homegrown examination institution capable of addressing Nigeria’s educational realities.

“Over the last 25 years, our work has touched the lives of almost 35 million Nigerians through various examinations.

“This reflects the trust reposed in NECO and our unwavering commitment to fairness, credibility, and integrity in examination administration,” he stated.

Wushishi described the anniversary as more than a celebration of institutional longevity, saying it also offered an opportunity for reflection, recognition of achievements, and renewed commitment to innovation and excellence in educational assessment.

He reaffirmed the council’s determination to sustain high standards through technology-driven examination processes, stronger collaboration with stakeholders, and continuous investment in human capital and institutional reforms.

A major highlight of the event was the conferment of NECO’s highest honour, the Lifetime Achievement Award, on former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Emeritus Professor Dibu Ojerinde, who served as NECO’s pioneer registrar from 1999 to 2007.

The Council said the award was in recognition of Ojerinde’s visionary leadership and foundational contributions toward establishing and stabilising NECO during its formative years.

“The award is reserved for individuals whose contributions have created enduring institutional legacies and strengthened national assessment standards,” the Council noted.

NECO also honoured outstanding schools and states for exceptional performances in the Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, since its inception.

Dority International Early Learning School emerged as the overall best-performing secondary school, while Federal Government Academy and Air Force Comprehensive School secured second and third positions, respectively.

In the state performance category, Bayelsa State, represented by Governor Douye Diri, was recognised for recording the highest percentage of candidates with five credits and above in NECO SSCE internal examinations since inception.

Governors Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Monday Okpebholo of Edo State were also honoured for their states’ impressive performances.

Similarly, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, received recognition for recording the highest number of registered candidates in NECO SSCE Internal examinations since inception, while Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, were equally honoured for their states’ contributions and performances.

Wushishi expressed appreciation to staff, governments, schools, development partners, and other stakeholders for their support over the last 25 years, pledging that NECO would continue to uphold integrity, transparency, and excellence in educational assessment nationwide.