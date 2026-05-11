Our position of presidency to be retained in the south has not changed – SMBLF

Jonathan is exercising his Constitutional right, Middle Belt

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF has reiterated its stand for the 2027 Presidency to be zoned to the South., saying that its position on that has not changed.

Reacting to former President Goodluck Jonathan’s aspiration to contest the 2027 election, Spokesman of SMBLF, Luka Binniyat said, “We in the SMBLF are yet to deliberate on the matter. Our leaders in Ohaneze ndi Igbo, PANDEF, the Middle Belt Forum and Afinefere are yet to issue a position on the aspiration of the former President. Our position on the 2027 presidency being retained in the South has not changed “

Also speaking for the Middle Belt Forum, Binniyat who is the Spokesman of the body said, “The Middle Belt Forum welcomes all credible aspirants into the presidential contest. Goodluck Jonathan is exercising his constitutional right and there’s nothing wrong with that. The Middle Belt Forum has however not taken any position on which party or candidate that the people of the Middle Belt should support.

“One this that is clear however, is that the MBF insist that all the 2027 presidential candidates must come from the South.”