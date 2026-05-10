Osun: God, your support will make me Governor-elect in August – Oyebamiji

Oyebamiji

By Shina Abubakar

As the Osun State governorship election gathers momentum, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for August 15 the poll, Bola Oyebamiji, AMBO, has disclosed that God and the people support will get him elected governor.

Oyebamiji, who spoke at a meeting with members of the Association of Mobile Telecommunication Engineers of Nigeria (AMTEN), in the State, disclosed that the electorates will return Osun to the progressive fold in August.

A statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday stated that Oyebamiji who was represented by the Chairman, Civic Engagement of the APC Campaign Council, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, disclosed that history will be made in August as Osun will once again be a progressive state.

The statement signed by Oyintiloye stated that his administration will create opportunities for economic growth to boost small-scale enterprises, while also supporting the expansion of large-scale businesses with a strong focus on funding, capacity building, and infrastructure development.

He assured members of the association that when elected, his administration would support them, noting that mobile telecommunications plays a critical role in business development.

Oyebamiji also said his policy agenda, code-named “PROSPER”, would be fully implemented to improve the living standards of residents, urging them to disregard what he described as a campaign of calumny against him, as his upbringing and commitment to service are rooted in the upliftment of humanity.

“History will be made on August 15 as I will be elected governor of the state. I am confident and hopeful in God and in you that it will be my day. History will also be made as Osun returns to the progressive path, and I count on you to make that happen.

“Vote for me and let us make history together. Your support will be rewarded through good governance. I will not disappoint you. Rather, I will deliver outcome that future generations will be proud of,” he said.

Earlier, the association’s President, Dr Abdulrasaki Ejalonibu, assured Oyebamiji of his members’ support and votes in the election, saying members were encouraged by the recognition accorded them and prevailed on the candidate to fulfil his promises if elected.

“We assure you of our votes. Trust us, we will not betray you—do not betray us as well,” he said.