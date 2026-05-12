Osun 2026: Police warns against vandalisation of campaign materials

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By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command has warned political stakeholders against vandalising campaign materials, urging restraint ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, cautioned individuals and groups involved in the act to desist or face the full weight of the law, stressing that such actions could heighten political tension.

The warning follows accusations and counter-accusations between the Accord Party and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the destruction of campaign billboards and posters, a development seen as a threat to the peace of the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the command’s spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi, the police disclosed that a discreet investigation has commenced to identify those responsible.

The command described the destruction of campaign materials as a criminal offence and a direct attack on public property and constituted authority, warning that it could incite unrest and undermine the relative peace currently enjoyed in Osun State.

“The Command views these acts as criminal and a threat to public peace. Such activities are capable of causing tension, unnecessary unrest, and undermining efforts aimed at sustaining peace in the state,” the statement said.

The police urged all political parties, candidates and their supporters to conduct their activities within the ambit of the law and in strict compliance with the Electoral Act, emphasising the need for political tolerance and peaceful engagement.

Gotan further warned that the command would not tolerate any act capable of disrupting public order, adding that those found culpable would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Residents were also advised to remain law-abiding, refrain from taking the law into their own hands, and report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station.