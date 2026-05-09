Osimhen wins Turkish league title with Galatasaray

Galatasaray’s Nigerian forward #45 Victor Osimhen (C) celebrate after winning the Turkish Super lig football match between Galatasaray and Antalyaspor, and the championship, at the Rams Park stadium in Istanbul, on May 9, 2026. Galatasaray clinched the Turkish Super Lig championship with one week remaining in the season. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

Galatasaray secured their fourth consecutive Turkish league title on Saturday after a 4-2 home win over Antalyaspor.

The Istanbul club are four points ahead of arch-rivals Fenerbahce, who they beat 3-0 last month, with one match remaining.

Led by star striker Nigerian Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray have qualified directly for the Champions League again after making it to the knock-out round this year, notably routing Juventus along the way.

The most successful Turkish club with 26 titles had previously won four consecutive league titles in the late 1990s.

Without a title for twelve years, the longest drought in their history, Fenerbahce sacked their coach and sporting director the day after their derby defeat to Galatasaray.

AFP