OPay Supports Over 1,000 Osun Students Through Play4aChild Initiative

L-R: Oyetunji Mayowa, Director of Basic Education, Osun State Ministry of Education and Itoro Udo, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager, OPay at the Play4aChild Initiative, in collaboration with Do Good Charity Back-To-School project held in Osogbo, Osun State.

OPay, a leading fintech company in Nigeria, has donated educational materials to over 1,000 students, including 40 students with disabilities, in Osun State through its Play4aChild Initiative, in collaboration with Do Good Charity Back-To-School project, reaffirming its commitment to education, youth development, and community empowerment.

The outreach saw students across Osogbo Grammar School, Oloofa Grammar School, St. Georges’ Primary School, Special Needs Secondary School, Salvation Army Grammar School, and Union Baptist Primary School receive essential learning materials to support their academic journey and improve access to quality education.

Play4aChild is a unique social impact initiative integrated within the OPay app that enables users to contribute to charitable causes through their everyday activities on the platform. By engaging in activities such as playing games, paying utility bills, making payments for goods and services, and using other services available on the OPay app, users earn points that are converted into donations for community-focused projects.

Speaking on the initiative, Itoro Udo, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager, said:

“Education remains one of the strongest tools for shaping the future of young people and communities. We are proud that, through the Play4aChild initiative, everyday activities carried out by our users on the app are having a meaningful impact on students who need support the most. Seeing over 1,000 students, including 40 students with disabilities in Osun State, benefit from this intervention in partnership with Do Good Charity Back-To-School project is deeply encouraging for us, and it reinforces our commitment to creating opportunities that improve lives beyond financial services.”

L-R: Oyetunji Mayowa, Director of Basic Education, Osun State Ministry of Education; Folakemi Adesina, Founder, Do Good Charity Initiative; and Itoro Udo, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager, OPay at the Play4aChild Initiative, in collaboration with Do Good Charity Back-To-School project held in Osogbo, Osun State.

Representatives from beneficiary schools expressed appreciation for the intervention, describing it as timely and impactful for students and families.

Users can navigate to the Rewards section on the OPay app and engage with Play4aChild activities, turning their everyday transactions and in-app activities into support for charitable projects and communities in need.

For more information on OPay’s community impact initiatives, please visit www.opayweb.com and follow OPay on LinkedIn, @OPay_NG on X, and @opay.ng on Instagram to stay updated.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading fintech company in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, card service, airtime and data purchase, and merchant payments, among others.

Renowned for its fast and reliable network and strong security features that protect customer’s funds, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.