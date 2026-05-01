OPay Signs New MoUs with 4 More Schools, Expands Access to ₦1.2 billion 10-Year Scholarship Programme

L-R: MoU Signing at Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Benue State, Montgomery Polytechnic, Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State, Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Kogi State, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State.

OPay, a leading fintech company in Nigeria, recently signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with four additional tertiary institutions in the country: Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Benue State; Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Kogi State; Montgomery Polytechnic, Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State; and Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State.

This expansion is in line with the brand’s ongoing commitment to support academic excellence and empower the next generation of Nigerian leaders, bringing the total number of partner institutions to 24 nationwide.

Under the terms of the ₦1.2 billion 10-year partnership, OPay will award scholarships valued at ₦300,000 each to 20 students per tertiary institution annually. The scholarship is need-based, designed to support high-performing students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Over the duration of the partnership, this commitment is expected to impact hundreds of students.

Since its launch, the scholarship initiative has continued to grow, showing OPay’s long-term commitment to education and youth empowerment in Nigeria.

By adding four more tertiary institutions to the scholarship programme, the brand is intentionally broadening its reach to more states and campuses, ensuring more students have the support they need to succeed.

Speaking on the MoU signing, Itoro Udo, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager, OPay, said:

“Education is one of the most powerful tools for changing a life, and we believe every student deserves a fair shot at it, irrespective of their background.

Through this partnership, OPay is investing in students who have the drive but need the support. We are proud to stand with them and to keep expanding this commitment across more institutions and more communities.”

OPay remains committed to building a Nigeria where access to financial services and education is consistent and inclusive. By scaling its scholarship initiatives and partnerships, OPay is expanding opportunities for students across the country.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading fintech company in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, card service, airtime and data purchase, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its fast and reliable network and strong security features that protect customer’s funds, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.

L-R: MoU Signing at Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Benue State, Montgomery Polytechnic, Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State, Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Kogi State, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State.