Ondo: Amotekun arrests, hands over four suspected terrorists to DSS

–142 nabbed for kidnapping, other crimes

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, has arrested four suspected terrorists allegedly linked to armed robbery, kidnapping, and destruction of property across the state.

They have been handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further interrogation and possible prosecution.

Amotekun Commander Chief Adetunji Adeleye said this while briefing journalists on recent joint security operations in the state.

Adeleye said a rise in violent crimes in recent months had prompted intensified intelligence gathering and coordinated raids in affected areas.

“Through credible intelligence and sustained operations, our operatives were able to track and dismantle criminal networks responsible for insecurity in parts of the state,” Adeleye said.

He explained that the gang was behind several violent attacks and that its leader received instructions from outside Ondo State.

“During a fierce operation, Amotekun operatives disrupted the gang’s supply chain and arrested other members.

“The group leader that takes directives from somewhere outside the state was apprehended.

“Because of the sensitive nature of their operations, they are being handed over to the DSS for further interrogation and possible prosecution.”

Adeleye confirmed that four gang members were arrested and transferred to the DSS. He added that the suspects confessed to crimes linked to the insecurity Ondo has experienced over the past eight months.

“They confessed to several criminal activities involving several victims. Because of the sensitive nature of their operation, that is why we are sending them to the sister security organisation,” he said.

He assured residents that criminal enclaves in the state’s forests had been dismantled. Joint operations involving the police, army, DSS, Civil Defence, and Amotekun are ongoing to clear criminal elements from Ondo’s large forest areas, which border several states.

Adeleye said Amotekun is now focused on ensuring prosecution, not just arrests.

In the last month, 142 suspects arrested for kidnapping, anti-grazing violations, farmers-herders clashes, and cultism have been charged in court.

He said that another 64 suspects are undergoing profiling, with those found culpable to face prosecution and others possibly handled through alternative dispute resolution. End