Ogun deputy gov rallies support for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, joined other national figures at the Power of 10 Million Movement rally held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.



The initiative is designed to mobilise and connect 10 million Nigerian women through a structured platform aimed at strengthening their political, economic and social participation ahead of the 2027 general election.



Addressing participants, Salako-Oyedele said women across the country were already making significant contributions in every sector, but needed stronger networks and better coordination to increase their collective influence.



“From the woman in Kano running her trade, to the farmer in Benue, to the entrepreneur in Lagos, women are already working. The challenge has not been capacity, it has been connection,” she said.



She added that the true value of the movement would lie not simply in numbers, but in organisation, shared purpose and sustained engagement. According to her, millions of informed and united women can play a decisive role in shaping discussions on governance, economic inclusion and community development.



She also pledged to work with other women in leadership to ensure that grassroots voices are heard at the highest levels of decision-making.



Also speaking at the event, Chairperson of the Progressive Governors’ Wives Forum, Barr. Chioma Hope Uzodimma, described the initiative as a practical means of identifying, engaging and integrating women into a broader national framework. She said the long-term strength of the movement would depend on continued participation and meaningful engagement.



Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, told participants that women, who make up more than half of Nigeria’s population, have the capacity to help lead the country to a greater future. She said women are uniquely placed to drive positive change and contribute meaningfully to national progress, while reaffirming that the Renewed Hope Agenda supports inclusion and gives women a stronger voice in governance.



Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, described the rally as the emergence of a coordinated national force capable of transforming Nigeria. She said the Power of 10 Million initiative represents a shift from participation to influence, with women moving from the margins to the centre of national development and decision-making.



Representatives of several women’s organisations, including WOWICAN, FOMWAN and the Market Women Association of Abuja, also pledged their support, highlighting the unity and diversity of Nigerian women across professions, faiths and communities.



Salako-Oyedele said the rally showed that Nigerian women are ready to play a stronger role in shaping the country’s future. She added that the opportunity before women today is not only to take part in national processes, but also to help shape the direction of the nation in the years ahead.