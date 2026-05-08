Obi’s exit painful, but ADC is forging ahead — Ndubuisi Nwobu

By Vincent Ujumadu

A chieftain of African Democratic Congress, ADC, and the party’s running make in last year’s Anambra governorship election, Dr Ndubuisi Nwobu, has described the exit of the former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, from the party as painful, stating, however, that the party has moved on and forging ahead.

Nwobu, a former state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, spoke during the consultative meeting of the leaders of the Anambra State chapter of the ADC in Awka.

“We wish our brothers, including Peter Obi, who have moved to other platforms well, and we look forward to a day when all of us will come together again to rescue this country,” Nwobu stated.

According to him, the spirit within the Anambra chapter of the ADC remains high despite the recent political developments.

While wishing those who left ADC well in their new party, Nwobu said: “I am of the opinion that those who are in opposition will appreciate the fact that being divided is not helpful to their cause and the desire to win the 2027 election.

“We are bound to tell ourselves the whole truth. What is the purpose of everybody saying, I want to contest and at the end of the day, all of them lose?

“Yes, aspiration is a fundamental right, but at a point you have to tell yourself the simple truth. They should ask themselves the simple question, which is, will this my aspiration lead to success?”

He, however, expressed the belief that between now and end of November, everyone will see the need for the opposition to come together, stating that there is still the possibility that ADC and NDC can work together before the 2027 elections.

At the consultative meeting, leaders of the party explained that nine aspirants had picked nomination forms for the House of Representatives, while six others had so far obtained forms to contest for the Anambra State House of Assembly seats. The development , Nwobu stated, clearly shows that the party is growing stronger.

The party leaders also reaffirmed their loyalty and support for the national leadership of the ADC headed by Senator David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, and commended the founding national chairman of the ADC, Ralph Nwosu, for “his exemplary leadership and selfless role in presenting the ADC platform as an umbrella body for the coalition.”