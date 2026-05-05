Obi leaving ADC pushes Igbo presidency quest 20 years back – Maigari

Peter Obi

By Emmanuel Okogba

Hon. Kasimu Maigari, a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Legislators’ Forum, believes that former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has significantly delayed the realization of the Igbo presidency project.

Maigari made the assertion during an interview on ARISE News while commenting on political developments and realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, Obi’s political movement has not advanced the South East’s long-standing aspiration to produce the next Nigerian president, but has instead created a major setback.

“My worry is not if Peter Obi will win the presidency; my worry is that Peter Obi has pushed Igbo’s 20 years backwards from getting the Presidency,” Maigari said.

He further argued that many of those supporting Obi and former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso are driven more by personal political ambitions than by genuine ideological commitment.

“Peter Obi will not win the 2027 election; it is very obvious,” he stated. “The only people who follow Obi and Kwankwaso are those who think they will rise on their backs to get elected and then defect and leave them.”

Maigari alleged that a large percentage of Obi’s supporters are primarily interested in securing elective positions such as state assembly seats, House of Representatives, or governorship tickets, using Obi’s popularity as a platform to achieve their goals.

“99 per cent of those running around Peter Obi have the ambition of running either state assembly, House of Rep or governor and the only easiest way for them to win an election is when Peter Obi or Rabiu Kwankwaso is on the ballot,” he added.

On the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Maigari insisted that the party remains united and strategically positioned for the 2027 elections. He suggested that Obi’s influence in certain parts of the country could indirectly benefit the ADC.

“ADC remains intact. Peter Obi is going to serve as our agent in the places Tinubu thought he was going to make it, and this is our advantage as ADC,” he said.

The ADC chieftain maintained that the party is focused and ready for future political engagements.