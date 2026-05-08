OAU alumni celebrate Dele Momodu, reinforce education’s role in cultural leadership

Momodu

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Economics Class of 2005 has honoured renowned journalist and publisher, Dele Momodu, with a special award, drawing attention to the enduring role of education in shaping leaders who bridge knowledge and culture.

The alumni group, fondly called “The Vibes,” said the recognition was not only a celebration of Momodu’s public service, but also a reaffirmation of the university’s guiding philosophy—“For Learning and Culture”—which they described as critical to national development.

Speaking on behalf of the class, its representatives noted that Momodu’s career trajectory offers a compelling example of how university education can extend beyond academic attainment to influence public discourse, cultural preservation, and intellectual advancement.

They stressed that his contributions to media and his advocacy for African heritage underscore the importance of nurturing graduates who are not only professionally competent but also culturally conscious and socially responsible.

“The essence of education is not limited to the classroom. It is about shaping minds that can impact society meaningfully. Aare Dele Momodu represents that ideal,” the group said.

The award, which received endorsement from the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, was presented by Vice President of the class, Mrs. Abiola Adelana, and Financial Secretary, Mr. Kolawole Lawal.

Education stakeholders say the recognition comes at a time when Nigerian universities are being challenged to produce graduates who can integrate academic knowledge with real-world impact, particularly in sectors such as media, culture, and public service.

Observers note that initiatives like this by alumni bodies not only celebrate excellence but also reinforce mentorship and role-modelling for current students, encouraging them to see education as a tool for broader societal transformation.