NUT rejects UTME waiver for NCE admission

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has raised concerns over the Federal Government’s UTME waiver for NCE candidates, warning it may weaken education standards.

NUT National President, Mr Titus Amba, voiced the position on Thursday in Abuja during a press conference on education policy.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, recently announced that NCE applicants would no longer sit the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Instead, candidates with at least four O-Level credits will be screened directly, though registration with JAMB remains compulsory.

Amba argued that colleges of education should attract only the most capable students to ensure quality teacher training and improved learning outcomes.

“Education, especially at primary and secondary levels, is the bedrock of every profession.

“If we fail at that foundation, we fail at every other level of education in the country,” he said.

He added that removing key testing points could undermine efforts to raise academic standards in teacher training institutions.

According to him, rather than granting waivers, government should make teaching more attractive through improved incentives and welfare packages.

“We have been advocating for better working conditions and welfare for Nigerian teachers, yet little progress has been made,” he said.

Amba stressed that countries like Sweden and Finland prioritised teacher welfare and pay, which had strengthened their education systems.

“They have invested heavily in education, particularly in teachers’ welfare and working conditions,” he explained.

According to him, Nigeria has the capacity to achieve similar results if it prioritises basic education and teacher development.

Amba also recalled unfulfilled 2020 promises by former President Muhammadu Buhari, including improved incentives and a special salary structure for teachers.

“Go to the field and visit colleges of education, such as the one in Zuba, to see what has been implemented,” he said.

He criticised policy inconsistency across administrations, noting that most promised reforms have not been fully realised.

The NUT president insisted that improving teachers’ welfare, not admission waivers, remained key to attracting quality candidates into the profession.

(NAN)