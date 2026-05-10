NPA pensioners still receive N30,000, ex-workers lament

Nigerian Ports Authority.

By Efe Onodjae

The President of the Nigeria Port Authority Pensioners and Welfare Association (NPAPWA), Charles Binitie, has revealed that some retired workers under the old pension scheme still receive as low as N30,000 monthly pension despite years of service, even as the association suspended its planned protest following Federal Government intervention.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard Maritime, Binitie described the condition of affected pensioners as “unfair and unacceptable,” insisting that the major demand of the association remains the adjustment of pensions dating back to 2008.

According to him, pensioners under the old scheme were allegedly excluded from comprehensive pension reviews carried out over the years, leaving many retirees with extremely low monthly payments.

“Some pensioners are still receiving N30,000 monthly after working for many years. What we are asking for is pension adjustment from 2008 to 2023 before the new minimum wage came into effect in 2024.

“The salary increases approved by the Federal Government were reflected in payments to serving workers, pensioners under the old arrangement were only given “arbitrary percentages” instead of the pension base provided in section 173(3) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

“Since 2008, they have been giving pensioners percentages like 3 percent or 11.5 percent, which is an inaccurate calculation. The pensions were never comprehensively adjusted.”

The NPAPWA president said he began pushing for pension adjustment in 2017 after assuming office, a move which later triggered disagreements with management and eventually resulted in a court case.

“I raised the issue with the NPA management in 2017, but they said they did not recognise my leadership. In 2019, the matter escalated and I was charged to court. But in 2025, I was exonerated because the court confirmed my election as valid. The affected retirees are workers who retired before the introduction of the contributory pension scheme in 2008.

“Those who retired up till 2007 belong to the old pension scheme. The new pension system started in January 2008, and those under the contributory scheme are receiving far better benefits,” he explained.

On the planned protest, he disclosed that the action was suspended after the Presidency and relevant government agencies initiated discussions with NPA management.

“We wrote to the President and the relevant government agency.There has been positive response and communication, so we decided to suspend the planned protest while discussions continue.

“We hope that the ongoing engagement would finally lead to proper pension adjustment and improved welfare for we the affected retirees.”