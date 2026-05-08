No delineation, no 2027 election in Warri—Ijaw, Urhobo warn INEC

The Ijaw and Urhobo people of Warri Federal Constituency in Delta State have warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that no election will hold in the area in 2027 if the commission fails to implement the Supreme Court judgment on the delineation of polling units and wards.

Leader of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, Chief Victor Okumagba, supported by the Fiowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, High Chief Godspower Gbenekama, the Alaowei of Warri, Chief Denbo Denbofa Oweikpodo, who represented Ogbe-Ijoh Kingdom and Isaba Community, represented by Chief Emmanuel Secondi and Women Leaders, including Chief (Mrs ) Onome Okumagba and Chief Vero Tangbowei Emmanuel, vowed that they will use every possible means necessary to ensure that they stop election from holding in 2027 within the Warri constituency.

They hinged their demand on the December 2, 2022 judgment of the Supreme Court, which ordered INEC to carry out a fresh delineation of wards and polling units in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South-West Local Government Areas of Delta State.

The apex court judgment had mandated the commission to undertake the exercise in line with constitutional provisions to ensure equitable representation, with INEC subsequently commencing fieldwork and consultations as part of the implementation process.

Chief Okumagba, who spoke on behalf of the group, insisted that the people would use all lawful means to ensure that elections do not hold in the constituency without compliance with the judgment.

“One year after the presentation, INEC has not published the final report but has instead commenced another electoral process in violation of the Supreme Court judgment. In the eyes of the law, there are no longer in existence electoral wards and units in Warri until the fresh delineation is concluded and implemented,” he said.

Chief Okumagba lamented that the commission failed woefully to implement a report painstakingly embarked upon by stakeholders.

He said; “ INEC should not take us back to the dark ages of crisis in Warri Federal constituencies and make the government of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori unbearable with its action.”

Supporting him, the Fiowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Chief Godspower Gbenekama, said the people would no longer remain silent in the face of what he described as injustice, warning that tension was rising among youths and women in the area.

“We cannot keep quiet in the face of oppression. It is not a threat; it will be difficult for us to participate in any process that INEC is trying to conduct under the current arrangement,” he said.

Also speaking, the Alaowei of Warri, Chief Denbo Denbofa Oweikpodor, representing Ogbe-Ijoh Kingdom, said the Supreme Court judgment must be fully implemented to guarantee the constitutional rights of the people.

“The beneficiaries of the judgment want to enjoy its full implementation. If INEC fails to comply, the people are ready to take necessary action,” he said.

A representative of Isaba Community, Chief Emmanuel Secondi, accused INEC of delaying the process, insisting that the commission must act in line with the law. “No delineation, no election, no politics,” he declared

The leaders warned that failure to comply with the court’s directive could heighten tension in the constituency and urged INEC to expedite action on the implementation of the judgment.