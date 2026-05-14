Nigeria’s oil output rises marginally,  short of OPEC quota

By Udeme Akpan

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, has said that Nigeria’s oil output increased marginally to 1.489 million bpd in April 2026 from 1.383 million bpd in March 2026, based on data obtained through direct communication.

This indicates that the country is still struggling with output deficiencies as the quantity fails short of its OPEC quota of 1.5 million bpd.

In its May 2026 Oil Monthly Market Report, MOMR, released yesterday, however, based on data obtained from secondary sources, OPEC said Nigeria’s oil output stood at 1.486 million bpd in April, up from 1.449 million bpd recorded in March 2026.

The agency also said total production, including condensates, stood at about 1.6 million bpd in April.

The OPEC quota shortfall is not in crude oil alone as total output also remained below the 1.84 million bpd benchmark adopted in the Federal Government’s 2026 budget.

The development comes amid sustained efforts by the Federal Government and industry operators to ramp up production to two million bpd in order to boost revenue, strengthen foreign exchange earnings and support implementation of the 2026 budget.

Meanwhile, the OPEC’s position appears aligned to with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, that Nigeria failed to meet its 1.5 million barrels per day, bpd, oil output quota.

The NUPRC, in its National Liquid Hydrocarbon Production Report released Tuesday, stated that the country did not meet its 1.5 million bpd crude oil production quota approved by OPEC.