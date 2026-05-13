Nigeria’s net forex inflow rises 11% to $66.23bn

•Net inflow through CBN falls 18%

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigeria recorded a 11.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net foreign exchange inflow in 2025 to $66.23 billion from $59.44 billion in 2024.

Analysis of data from the Monthly Economic Bulletin with Statistical Data of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the increase in net forex inflow was driven by a 116.7 per cent rise in forex inflow into the economy which exceeded the 18 per cent rise in forex outflow from the economy.

According to the CBN, forex inflow into the economy rose to $211.6 billion in 2025, from $97.64 billion the previous year.

On the other hand, forex outflows from the economy grew by 18 per cent YoY to $45.13 billion in 2025 from $38.24 billion in 2024.

Trend analysis showed that net inflows into the economy dropped by 4.14 per cent quarter on quarter (QoQ) to $14.57 billion in the second quarter of 2025 (Q2’25) from $15.2 billion in Q1’25.

The data further showed that the net foreign exchange inflow grew in Q3’25 by 22.5 percent to $17.86 billion from the Q2’25 figure.

The upward trend continued in Q4’25 with net foreign exchange inflow rising by 4.2 percent to $18.61 billion .

The report showed that net forex inflow from autonomous sources increased by 18.2 percent to $60.1 billion in 2025 from $50.85 billion in 2024.

However, net inflow through the CBN fell by 18.07 percent to $6.6 billion in 2025 from $7.99 billion in 2024.