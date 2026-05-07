Nigeria’s high commissioner Dalhatu presents letters of credence to King Charles III

King Charles III has formally received and accepted the Letters of Credence of Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Aminu Muhammad Dalhatu, in a ceremony held at St James’s Palace.

The presentation of the Letters of Credence officially confirms Dalhatu’s appointment as Nigeria’s diplomatic representative to the United Kingdom, allowing him to fully assume his duties in London. He attended the ceremony alongside his wife.

The Letters of Credence are a formal diplomatic instrument presented by newly appointed envoys to the head of state of the host country. Once accepted, they mark the official commencement of an ambassador or high commissioner’s tenure.

Following the ceremony, the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce congratulated Dalhatu in a statement shared on its X account, describing the moment as a significant milestone in Nigeria–UK relations.

“The Nigerian- British Chamber of Commerce extends its best wishes and Congratulations to Ambassador Aminu Dalhatu on the formal presentation of his Letters of Credence to His Majesty King Charles III, officially marking the commencement of his tenure as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom,” the statement read.

“This important milestone comes at a defining moment in UK–Nigeria relations, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent State Visit to Windsor Castle and amid growing bilateral trade and cooperation between the two nations,” it added.

The chamber also expressed confidence that Dalhatu’s formal accreditation would strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between both countries and expand cooperation in trade, investment, and broader bilateral engagement.

Nigeria and the United Kingdom maintain longstanding relations across multiple sectors, including commerce, education, security, and cultural exchange, with both nations continuing to deepen cooperation through diplomatic channels.

Vanguard News