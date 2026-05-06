10 strongest passports in Africa as Nigerian passport climbs up in global ranking

Nigerian passport has recorded a rise in global rankings but continues to lose ground in terms of actual travel access, according to the latest Henley Passport Index.

The Nigerian passport moved up from 95th position in January 2024 to 89th in the April 2026 edition. However, this improvement contrasts with a decline in visa-free travel options, which dropped from 46 destinations in January 2025 to 44 in the latest report.

Data from recent editions of the index show that several countries have shifted Nigeria into stricter visa categories. These include Ethiopia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Somalia, Mauritania, and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Although Nigeria secured access to new destinations between 2025 and 2026—such as Fiji, Micronesia, Mozambique, Rwanda, Togo, Samoa, Palau, Niue, and Montserrat—these gains were outweighed by losses, resulting in a net drop in overall mobility.

The index, which assesses 199 passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, also highlights a long-term decline.

Nigeria has fallen from 62nd position in 2006 to 89th in 2026, reflecting a steady erosion in travel freedom over two decades.

Further analysis suggests that the recent rise in ranking may be driven more by declines in other countries’ standings than by any substantial improvement in Nigeria’s own mobility score.

Within Africa, Nigeria ranks toward the lower end. Ghana stands at 67th with access to 67 destinations, while The Gambia ranks 66th with 68. Other countries such as Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Guinea-Bissau also maintain stronger passport mobility.

At the top of the global ranking, Singapore retains the most powerful passport with access to 192 destinations, while Afghanistan remains at the bottom with access to just 23.

Analysts say the divergence between ranking and visa-free access underscores broader structural factors influencing mobility, including migration trends and reciprocal visa policies, rather than purely the technical strength of a passport.

African Passport Rankings – Top 10

1. Seychelles – 22nd globally

2. Mauritius – 25th globally

3. South Africa – 46th globally

4. Botswana – 56th globally

5. Namibia – 61st globally

6. Lesotho – 62nd globally

7. Morocco – 63rd globally

8. Malawi – 64th globally

9. Kenya – 65th globally

10. Tanzania – 66th globally

Vanguard News